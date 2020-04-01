Previous
Exploring by yorkshirekiwi
Percy, exploring the big world outside. Introduced himself to the alpacas. He's not scared of anything - which is a bit of a worry!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
CC Folk ace
So sweet! Fav.
April 1st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Cute kitty!
April 1st, 2020  
