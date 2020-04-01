Sign up
Exploring
Percy, exploring the big world outside. Introduced himself to the alpacas. He's not scared of anything - which is a bit of a worry!
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
burmese
,
exploring
,
percy
So sweet! Fav.
April 1st, 2020
Elizabeth
Cute kitty!
April 1st, 2020
