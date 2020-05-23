Previous
In My Bubble by yorkshirekiwi
In My Bubble

A couple of weeks ago I had an assignment to do for light painting. This was my finished entry. Quite a bit better than the one I first posted. My husband got quite interested at this point, see my overspill album for the next experiment
23rd May 2020

Carole G

yorkshirekiwi
FBailey ace
V impressive!
May 23rd, 2020  
Dianne
This is really great - fav.
May 23rd, 2020  
