Previous
Next
Photo 1616
End of Life
This poor monarch butterfly has done well to survive this long. It's now winter, and although it was sunny today, there is a cold wind.His wings are tatty, and the wind kept knocking him over. I don't think he's long for the world
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
NIKON D500
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
30dayswild2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
The Monarchs that we have in Canada winter over in Mexico and then return here in spring. I wonder what your New Zealand butterflies do in the winter.
June 3rd, 2020
