End of Life by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1616

End of Life

This poor monarch butterfly has done well to survive this long. It's now winter, and although it was sunny today, there is a cold wind.His wings are tatty, and the wind kept knocking him over. I don't think he's long for the world
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Joanne Diochon
The Monarchs that we have in Canada winter over in Mexico and then return here in spring. I wonder what your New Zealand butterflies do in the winter.
June 3rd, 2020  
