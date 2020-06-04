Previous
Pied Stiltjpg by yorkshirekiwi
This is another photo from when I had my ISO cranked up far too high. I'd read about Topaz noise, and downloaded a 30 day trial of it. I'm quite impressed
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Ron ace
Sure don't see any noise in that shot! Love Topaz, but I haven't tried that app yet. I really like this shot, especially the wiggly reflection.
June 4th, 2020  
