Photo 1617
Pied Stiltjpg
This is another photo from when I had my ISO cranked up far too high. I'd read about Topaz noise, and downloaded a 30 day trial of it. I'm quite impressed
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2679
photos
182
followers
198
following
443% complete
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd June 2020 12:58pm
pied
stilt
30dayswild2020
Ron
ace
Sure don't see any noise in that shot! Love Topaz, but I haven't tried that app yet. I really like this shot, especially the wiggly reflection.
June 4th, 2020
