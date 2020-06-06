Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1619
Winter is Coming!
Just lots of colourful fallen leaves. Winter is coming
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2681
photos
182
followers
198
following
443% complete
View this month »
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th June 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
30dayswild2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours. Winter has arrived here too, sunny but very chilly.
June 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close