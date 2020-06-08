Sign up
Photo 1621
Fly Agaric
Danger! Not to be eaten. I had a great morning on my hands and knees in wet leaves and dirt. Captured a few different fungi today
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2684
photos
182
followers
198
following
444% complete
View this month »
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
1615
1616
1617
1618
375
1619
1620
1621
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th June 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
toadstool
,
agaric
,
30dayswild2020
