Previous
Next
Fly Agaric by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1621

Fly Agaric

Danger! Not to be eaten. I had a great morning on my hands and knees in wet leaves and dirt. Captured a few different fungi today
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise