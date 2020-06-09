Previous
Bumble Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1622

Bumble Bee

There were two huge bumble bees buzzing around this manuka bush, minutes later I had to run from a big rain shower
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, just in the nick of time.
June 9th, 2020  
