Yellowhammer by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1624

Yellowhammer

The goldfinches and yellowhammers love to be on the grass when it's just been mown. This one was sat on the bottom rail of the fence, waiting to see what I was going to do
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful birds, wonderful clarity.
June 11th, 2020  
