Leaf Skeleton by yorkshirekiwi
Leaf Skeleton

It was only after I brought this shot onto the big screen, I saw the little spider using a ready made web
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
Beautiful detailed shot.
June 12th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful
June 12th, 2020  
