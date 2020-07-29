Previous
Lindis Pass by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1672

Lindis Pass

Apologies for the mass upload. Have had a very quick 4 day roadie around the South Island in a camper van.
Lindis pass lies between the valleys of the Lindis and Ahuriri Rivers in the Southern Alps
29th July 2020

ace
FBailey ace
Love the subdued tones
July 30th, 2020  
