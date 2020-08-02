Previous
If I stay still, you won't see me by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1676

If I stay still, you won't see me

We were sat in our camper van enjoying a glass of wine when I noticed this rabbit. He obligingly waited for me to get my camera before hopping off
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a cutie!
August 2nd, 2020  
