Previous
Next
Wax Eye by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1677

Wax Eye

I passed this tree, which was full of apples that had not been picked. They were literally withering on the branches. At least the wax eyes were getting a good feed from it
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerome ace
excellent shot
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise