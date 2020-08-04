Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1678
Magnolia buds
I was able to get close to this magnolia buds. The tree is on the golf course, and I managed to hit my ball right under it.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2753
photos
181
followers
195
following
459% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th August 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magnolia
,
buds
Diana
ace
Two great shots then, beautiful capture and colours.
August 4th, 2020
Dianne
A planned golf shot then? Such lovely colour and detail in this image.
August 4th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such vivid colours. Beautiful capture of these gorgeous blooms.
August 4th, 2020
