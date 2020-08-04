Previous
Magnolia buds by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1678

Magnolia buds

I was able to get close to this magnolia buds. The tree is on the golf course, and I managed to hit my ball right under it.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
Two great shots then, beautiful capture and colours.
August 4th, 2020  
Dianne
A planned golf shot then? Such lovely colour and detail in this image.
August 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such vivid colours. Beautiful capture of these gorgeous blooms.
August 4th, 2020  
