The Orange Moon by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1679

The Orange Moon

Photograph of last nights moon. Unfortunately I was too slow to catch it just rising from above the hills. It rose amazingly fast, and by the time I had got the right lens on, and on the tripod it was well above the hills.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 5th, 2020  
