Put Me Down! by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1681

Put Me Down!

Didn't think I had a shot for today, then I saw Percy's expression.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

ace
Photo Details

Tim L ace
The word 'affronted' came to mind.
August 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... the perfect shot!
August 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
It must have been serious - he is still holding this expression!
August 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
He does look put out! great candid
August 7th, 2020  
