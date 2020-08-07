Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1681
Put Me Down!
Didn't think I had a shot for today, then I saw Percy's expression.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2757
photos
179
followers
195
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th August 2020 7:21pm
Tags
cat
,
burmese
,
percy
Tim L
ace
The word 'affronted' came to mind.
August 7th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... the perfect shot!
August 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
It must have been serious - he is still holding this expression!
August 7th, 2020
Wylie
ace
He does look put out! great candid
August 7th, 2020
