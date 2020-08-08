Previous
Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1682

Kingfisher

Just a kingfisher sat on a bamboo pole
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
wonderful capture of this li beauty. wow.
August 8th, 2020  
