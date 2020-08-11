State HIghway 1

Torrential rain, and cold stopped the golf day today. Hopped in the car to do some shopping instead. This is a new part of the State Highway which runs the length of both islands of New Zealand. The sky was just grey and the rain so heavy that my lens was covered in raindrops. The sky looked like frogspawn. I cheated and replaced the sky. I was warmer and more pleasant messing around in photoshop and luminar! I'm yet to learn the significance of the new poles. I will return on a nicer day, there's more.