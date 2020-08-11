Previous
State HIghway 1 by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1685

State HIghway 1

Torrential rain, and cold stopped the golf day today. Hopped in the car to do some shopping instead. This is a new part of the State Highway which runs the length of both islands of New Zealand. The sky was just grey and the rain so heavy that my lens was covered in raindrops. The sky looked like frogspawn. I cheated and replaced the sky. I was warmer and more pleasant messing around in photoshop and luminar! I'm yet to learn the significance of the new poles. I will return on a nicer day, there's more.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful landscape with really cool and interesting sculptures.
August 11th, 2020  
