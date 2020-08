Masks

NZ had been Covid free for 102 days. Two days ago, our masks arrived. Purely as a precautionary measure, just in case. Last night at 9.15pm, our prime minister, announced that we had our first 4 cases of community transmission. Auckland is now on Code 3 lockdown, we're still only on Code 2, but I suspect that will change soon. I must have had a premonition. The shops are selling out of masks fast.