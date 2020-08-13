Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1687
Landing Gear Locked
Not the best photo. Full stretch with my 200-500mm lens, trying to catch birds in flight.
Red Stilt coming into land
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2763
photos
179
followers
195
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th August 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legs
,
landing
,
theme-movement
,
red-stilt
Diana
ace
I think it is fabulous, love those long stretched out legs.
August 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close