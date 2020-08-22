Previous
Graffitied Bamboo Canes by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1696

Graffitied Bamboo Canes

There's a passageway of tall bamboo canes in the chinese garden. I have never understand why people feel they have to carve things into them.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

@yorkshirekiwi
