Osteospermum - Orange African Daisy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1700

Osteospermum - Orange African Daisy

It's been a cold, blustery day today, but as it's been a relatively mild winter, these hardy daisies have flowered all winter giving a cheery splash of colour on the deck.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful, such an impactful composition!
August 26th, 2020  
Annie D ace
beautiful colour
August 26th, 2020  
