Osteospermum - Orange African Daisy
It's been a cold, blustery day today, but as it's been a relatively mild winter, these hardy daisies have flowered all winter giving a cheery splash of colour on the deck.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
orange
daisy
osteospermum
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful, such an impactful composition!
August 26th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautiful colour
August 26th, 2020
