Photo 1702
Shag on a Cross
Had some sun this morning. Had to go and collect my bike which has been in for repair, so stopped of at lake Hakanoa on my way. Spotted this shag looking down at me from this old signpost
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
cross
,
lichen
,
aged
,
shag
PhylM-S
ace
Good eye! Both on you and this bird! I wasn't sure if Shag was the moss or growth until I read your narrative. Interesting bird.
August 28th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 28th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 28th, 2020
