Spur-Winged Plover by yorkshirekiwi
Spur-Winged Plover

Also known as masked lapwing, masked plover, spur-wing. A bird of open country, it is an obtrusive, noisy addition to habitats ranging from riverbeds and sea and lakeshores to agricultural pasture and urban parklands, and our paddock!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
julia ace
One import we could of done without.. They can be very aggressive..Good shot though.
August 29th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Interesting looking bird, though. Nice shot.
August 29th, 2020  
KWind ace
Excellent focus and dof.
August 29th, 2020  
