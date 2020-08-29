Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1703
Spur-Winged Plover
Also known as masked lapwing, masked plover, spur-wing. A bird of open country, it is an obtrusive, noisy addition to habitats ranging from riverbeds and sea and lakeshores to agricultural pasture and urban parklands, and our paddock!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2780
photos
181
followers
195
following
466% complete
View this month »
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th August 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plover
,
lapwing
julia
ace
One import we could of done without.. They can be very aggressive..Good shot though.
August 29th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Interesting looking bird, though. Nice shot.
August 29th, 2020
KWind
ace
Excellent focus and dof.
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close