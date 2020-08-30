Previous
Tui and cherry blossom by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1704

Tui and cherry blossom

I love the Tui. There was about 6 or 7 flitting through the cherry blossom, having a fine old time feeding on the nectar.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Dianne
A brilliant image. Fav
August 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous birds, I wish I could have got a photo of one when I was in New Zealand.
August 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot.
August 30th, 2020  
julia ace
Iconic tui shot.. blue sky.. pink blossom.. and stunning native Tui
. Great shot..
August 30th, 2020  
Margo ace
Nice capture
August 30th, 2020  
