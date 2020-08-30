Sign up
Photo 1704
Tui and cherry blossom
I love the Tui. There was about 6 or 7 flitting through the cherry blossom, having a fine old time feeding on the nectar.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
5
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2781
photos
182
followers
195
following
466% complete
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th August 2020 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
cherry
,
tui
Dianne
A brilliant image. Fav
August 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous birds, I wish I could have got a photo of one when I was in New Zealand.
August 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
August 30th, 2020
julia
ace
Iconic tui shot.. blue sky.. pink blossom.. and stunning native Tui
. Great shot..
August 30th, 2020
Margo
ace
Nice capture
August 30th, 2020
. Great shot..