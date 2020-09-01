Sign up
Photo 1706
Spring
The first day of Spring today, and a beautiful day for playing golf. Just a shame about the long walk spoilt by the golf ball today. Not my best day on the greens!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2783
photos
181
followers
195
following
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Tags
friends
,
spring
,
golf
,
magnolia
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Still better than a day stuck indoors!
September 1st, 2020
