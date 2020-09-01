Previous
Spring by yorkshirekiwi
Spring

The first day of Spring today, and a beautiful day for playing golf. Just a shame about the long walk spoilt by the golf ball today. Not my best day on the greens!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Still better than a day stuck indoors!
September 1st, 2020  
