Previous
Next
Photo 1718
Sunset at Murawai
Sunsetting at the gannet colony, and they were still flying in with beak fulls of nesting material.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
3
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2796
photos
182
followers
196
following
470% complete
View this month »
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th September 2020 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
colony
,
seascape
,
gannet
,
murawai
Alexandra DG
So beautiful
September 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Gorgeous composition and wonderful lighting.
September 13th, 2020
Dianne
Wow. Yvonne got all those birds rounded up for you and even organised the weather! Fav
September 13th, 2020
