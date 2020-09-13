Previous
Next
Sunset at Murawai by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1718

Sunset at Murawai

Sunsetting at the gannet colony, and they were still flying in with beak fulls of nesting material.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
So beautiful
September 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous composition and wonderful lighting.
September 13th, 2020  
Dianne
Wow. Yvonne got all those birds rounded up for you and even organised the weather! Fav
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise