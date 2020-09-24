Sign up
Photo 1729
Daffodil
Another day of playing golf in the rain. Typical Spring weather for NZ. One of the sponsors of the tournament was a daffodil growing farm. This is one of the many displayed on the tables in the club house. iPhone shot
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2807
photos
182
followers
197
following
473% complete
View this month »
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th September 2020 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
daffodil
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Gorgeous color and I really like how it's composed!
September 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours, a lovely macro.
September 24th, 2020
