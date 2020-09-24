Previous
Next
Daffodil by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1729

Daffodil

Another day of playing golf in the rain. Typical Spring weather for NZ. One of the sponsors of the tournament was a daffodil growing farm. This is one of the many displayed on the tables in the club house. iPhone shot
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Gorgeous color and I really like how it's composed!
September 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours, a lovely macro.
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise