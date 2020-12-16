Previous
Macro Daisy Day by yorkshirekiwi
Macro Daisy Day

haven't ventured far off the deck today, so it's a macro shot day of the daisies I have growing in a pot.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
