Photo 1816
Ready for Xmas
Deck all clean and tidy for Christmas. It's going to be a very quiet one this year, just me, my husband and my father-in-law. However I do appreciate that we are so lucky to be in the position we are.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
6
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2897
photos
182
followers
194
following
497% complete
View this month »
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th December 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nick
ace
Everyone should have cats that match the decor!
December 20th, 2020
Carole G
ace
@nickspicsnz
I was photo bombed!
December 20th, 2020
Dianne
Looks very nice. Yes we are lucky in NZ to have choices. Our Christmas will be quiet too as some of our kids are at the 'in-laws'for their Christmas. We will be looking at going out in the boat or a picnic somewhere.
December 20th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Wonderful deck and setting! Even kitty matches - this looks like a nice and relaxing place to celebrate Christmas.
December 20th, 2020
julia
ace
Looks very inviting..
December 20th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Beautiful deck
December 20th, 2020
