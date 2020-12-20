Previous
Ready for Xmas by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1816

Ready for Xmas

Deck all clean and tidy for Christmas. It's going to be a very quiet one this year, just me, my husband and my father-in-law. However I do appreciate that we are so lucky to be in the position we are.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Nick ace
Everyone should have cats that match the decor!
December 20th, 2020  
Carole G ace
@nickspicsnz I was photo bombed!
December 20th, 2020  
Dianne
Looks very nice. Yes we are lucky in NZ to have choices. Our Christmas will be quiet too as some of our kids are at the 'in-laws'for their Christmas. We will be looking at going out in the boat or a picnic somewhere.
December 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Wonderful deck and setting! Even kitty matches - this looks like a nice and relaxing place to celebrate Christmas.
December 20th, 2020  
julia ace
Looks very inviting..
December 20th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Beautiful deck
December 20th, 2020  
