Boxfit by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1817

Boxfit

This is Rachel, the manager of my local gym. On Thursday mornings, she runs a boxfit class. When we started there was 6 of us, now I'm the only one that goes regularly. I keep going as I actually enjoy it but also because Rachel reckons it makes her do something. It's like having a personal trainer, but I'm exhausted at the end of it. She then runs an aqua aerobics class straight afterwards. I've started attending that just to cool off. If only I could stop drinking wine and eating bad food - I might be thinner.
She has asked me to take some photos of the gym and it's new flooring to put on the website.
21st December 2020

So good for you!
December 21st, 2020  
