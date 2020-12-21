Boxfit

This is Rachel, the manager of my local gym. On Thursday mornings, she runs a boxfit class. When we started there was 6 of us, now I'm the only one that goes regularly. I keep going as I actually enjoy it but also because Rachel reckons it makes her do something. It's like having a personal trainer, but I'm exhausted at the end of it. She then runs an aqua aerobics class straight afterwards. I've started attending that just to cool off. If only I could stop drinking wine and eating bad food - I might be thinner.

She has asked me to take some photos of the gym and it's new flooring to put on the website.