Photo 1829
Common Chicory
Common chicory is also known as blue daisy, blue dandelion, blue sailors, blue weed, bunk, coffeeweed, cornflower, hendibeh, horseweed, ragged sailors, succory, wild bachelor's buttons, and wild endive
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
blue
,
chicory
Krista Marson
ace
Nice 'n dramatic
January 2nd, 2021
