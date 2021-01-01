Previous
5am Sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1828

5am Sunrise

The last sunrise for 2020. Was kind of menacing, lets hope its not a sign for things to come in 2021.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
500% complete

*lynn ace
so beautiful, so early! ~ fav
January 1st, 2021  
Kate ace
It reminds me of the the lyrics - "there's a bright golden haze on the meadow."
January 1st, 2021  
