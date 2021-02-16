Sign up
Photo 1874
Me and Percy
Hate doing selfies, but this is me, and now I'm all caught up. phew! Will be posting in my other album some from my deer trip
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Tags
selfie
,
for2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Love, love, love this.
February 16th, 2021
Ingrid
Very nice to see you! Not keen on selfies myself... but I might try one myself this week as I do not have many portrait opportunities ;) Thanks for the inspiration!
February 16th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Like the way you focused on the eyes of both of you
February 16th, 2021
