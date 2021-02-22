Sign up
Photo 1880
Wapiti
Wapiti, I believe is what kiwi's call an elk. Obviously its the middle of summer here, so I processed it to look like he's in snow
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th February 2021 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
