Fantail/pīwakawaka by yorkshirekiwi
Fantail/pīwakawaka

This little fantail stopped long enough in it's flittering around, for me to grab this quick shot.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Carole G

ace
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful background.
March 24th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Oh this is wonderful. I like how he’s looking up and that soft background... wow
March 24th, 2021  
