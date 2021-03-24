Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1910
Fantail/pīwakawaka
This little fantail stopped long enough in it's flittering around, for me to grab this quick shot.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th March 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful background.
March 24th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Oh this is wonderful. I like how he’s looking up and that soft background... wow
March 24th, 2021
