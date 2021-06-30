Previous
Waves by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2008

Waves

Had a trip to the coast today. Some reasonable sized waves after last nights storm.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Annie D ace
fabulous splash and spray
June 30th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Wow! That' a brilliant capture of force and movement! fav
June 30th, 2021  
julia ace
Caught the spray well.. The Port?..
June 30th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Nice! I like the spray!
June 30th, 2021  
