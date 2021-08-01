Sign up
Photo 2040
Fly Fishing
Fly fishing on the Tongariro River. These were the professionals. Looking upstream, there was obviously fly fishing school, some interesting rod movements. I did see one guy come back with a huge trout.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3151
photos
190
followers
155
following
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
Tags
river
,
fly-fishing
,
tongariro
,
theme-landscapes
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
August 1st, 2021
