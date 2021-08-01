Previous
Next
Fly Fishing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2040

Fly Fishing

Fly fishing on the Tongariro River. These were the professionals. Looking upstream, there was obviously fly fishing school, some interesting rod movements. I did see one guy come back with a huge trout.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
August 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise