Photo 2039
Waitonga Falls
Quite a few steps to negotiate to view these falls. Tripod felt heavier and heavier. Worth it though.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
4
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3150
photos
190
followers
155
following
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th July 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
theme-movement
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful silky water.
July 31st, 2021
julia
ace
Nice shot.. you had to travel for this shot..
July 31st, 2021
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
Yes, having a long weekend at the snow. Weather has been fantastic
July 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and perspective.
July 31st, 2021
