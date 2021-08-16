Sign up
Photo 2055
Tarawera Falls
Another, but completely different type of waterfall from my weekend trip. It was quite frustrating, as I didn't have my long lens with me. There were heaps of fantails flitting in the spray. I would have loved to photograph them too
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Tags
waterfall
,
theme-landscapes
Brigette
ace
never the less and fantastic capture
August 16th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Frustrating when you don't have a lens you'd like to use. But this image is a beauty!
August 16th, 2021
