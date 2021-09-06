Sign up
Photo 2076
Misty Morning
Love these mornings when we get mist like this. Usually turns into a lovely blue sky day. Managed to get above it enough to shoot before it dissipited
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3187
photos
191
followers
155
following
568% complete
View this month »
2076
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th September 2021 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
landscape
,
mist
