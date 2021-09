Stargazer Lily

My friend, who is also our rural postie and well versed in contactless delivery, dropped these off for me. A lovely surprise. Sadly the people who grow them can't get pickers in, and can't sell them. Thet gifted a big bucket to my friend, who kindly split them into smaller bunches, and delivered them to her friends around the neighbourhood. I had these in my wedding bouquet with dark red roses, and white orchids