Photo 2149
Unfurling
The New Zealand silver fern unfurling, also known as a koru, the maori word for loop. Messing about with overlays again.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3262
photos
192
followers
155
following
588% complete
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th November 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
frond
,
koru
julia
ace
That's very cool.. make a great card..
November 18th, 2021
