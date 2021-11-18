Previous
Unfurling by yorkshirekiwi
Unfurling

The New Zealand silver fern unfurling, also known as a koru, the maori word for loop. Messing about with overlays again.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
That's very cool.. make a great card..
November 18th, 2021  
