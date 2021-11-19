Sign up
Photo 2150
Painterly Iris
A subtle texture, gives this shot of iris's a nice painterly effect.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3263
photos
192
followers
155
following
589% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th November 2021 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
,
theme-seasons
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
November 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous, lovely composition too.
November 19th, 2021
*lynn
ace
so pretty and fresh looking
November 19th, 2021
