Cabbage White by yorkshirekiwi
Cabbage White

Just a commoner gardener cabbage white. Lots of them fluttering around this shrub
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Milanie ace
Nice to see when we're in such cold conditions
February 11th, 2022  
Carole G ace
@milaniet I'd swap the cold with you right now. It has been so hot and humid this week. Horrible, can't sleep and there's lots of bitey things about.
February 11th, 2022  
