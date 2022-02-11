Sign up
Photo 2234
Cabbage White
Just a commoner gardener cabbage white. Lots of them fluttering around this shrub
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3367
photos
197
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th February 2022 10:10am
Tags
white
,
butterfly
,
cabbage
Milanie
ace
Nice to see when we're in such cold conditions
February 11th, 2022
Carole G
ace
@milaniet
I'd swap the cold with you right now. It has been so hot and humid this week. Horrible, can't sleep and there's lots of bitey things about.
February 11th, 2022
