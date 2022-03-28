Previous
Is it a Plane? Is it a Bird? by yorkshirekiwi
Is it a Plane? Is it a Bird?

Neither it's a hydrofoil board sailor! He has just lowered his wing in order to turn around. There were a couple of them amongst all the kite surfers. Like how Auckland sky tower is recognisable in the distance
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Dianne
This is spectacular - one boardrider! Good for camera club? Fav
March 28th, 2022  
Carole G ace
@dide Ooh, I hadn't considered that. Might have to reconsider my choice
March 28th, 2022  
Dianne
You are lucky to have a choice!!!!
March 28th, 2022  
