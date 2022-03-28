Sign up
Photo 2279
Is it a Plane? Is it a Bird?
Neither it's a hydrofoil board sailor! He has just lowered his wing in order to turn around. There were a couple of them amongst all the kite surfers. Like how Auckland sky tower is recognisable in the distance
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3462
photos
202
followers
159
following
624% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th March 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
board
,
foiling
,
extreme-sport
Dianne
This is spectacular - one boardrider! Good for camera club? Fav
March 28th, 2022
Carole G
ace
@dide
Ooh, I hadn't considered that. Might have to reconsider my choice
March 28th, 2022
Dianne
You are lucky to have a choice!!!!
March 28th, 2022
