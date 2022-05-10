Sign up
Photo 2322
Misty Layers
Love our autumnal mornings when we get the fog. The area I live in is famous for its fog. Somedays it might not lift all day. Don't actually like those days. Today it had cleared by 9am, and turned into a lovely sunny day
10th May 2022
10th May 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3513
photos
203
followers
160
following
636% complete
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th May 2022 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
mist
,
waikato
,
52wc-2022-w19
