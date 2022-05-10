Previous
Misty Layers by yorkshirekiwi
Love our autumnal mornings when we get the fog. The area I live in is famous for its fog. Somedays it might not lift all day. Don't actually like those days. Today it had cleared by 9am, and turned into a lovely sunny day
