Photo 2331
Showing off
Not the sharpest or best shot of a fantail. But here he's demonstrating, why, they're called fantails!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3522
photos
203
followers
160
following
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Tags
fan
,
bird
,
display
,
fantail
Wylie
ace
Gosh, they look just like our fantails! A lovely display you've captured.
May 19th, 2022
Christina
great shot - they flit around so quickly it can't have been easy to capture!
May 19th, 2022
