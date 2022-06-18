Sign up
Photo 2361
Leptospermum
I love these shrubs, with tiny flowers no bigger than my thumb nail. This is a focus stack of 12 shots, to try and get all the stamens and petals in focus. We have had some of our garden landscaped, so I've just planted 3 different coloured ones.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3556
photos
202
followers
162
following
646% complete
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
Views
9
1
365
NIKON D7500
18th June 2022 10:04am
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
shrub
,
theme-plants
,
leptospermum
,
30dayswild2022
,
macro-outdoors
,
technique126
julia
ace
They are very pretty.. lots of photo ops for you as the bees live them aswell..
June 18th, 2022
