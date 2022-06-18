Previous
Leptospermum by yorkshirekiwi
Leptospermum

I love these shrubs, with tiny flowers no bigger than my thumb nail. This is a focus stack of 12 shots, to try and get all the stamens and petals in focus. We have had some of our garden landscaped, so I've just planted 3 different coloured ones.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
646% complete

julia ace
They are very pretty.. lots of photo ops for you as the bees live them aswell..
June 18th, 2022  
