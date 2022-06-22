Sign up
Photo 2365
Monarch and Manuka
I came aross the Monarch butterflies winter hide out today. It's the first time I've seen so many together. There must have been over 30 flittering around these manuka trees.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3561
photos
202
followers
162
following
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2359
2360
2361
427
2362
2363
2364
2365
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
22nd June 2022 11:44am
Tags
monarch
,
manuka
,
30dayswild2022
Milanie
ace
Stunning combination
June 22nd, 2022
