Monarch and Manuka by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2365

Monarch and Manuka

I came aross the Monarch butterflies winter hide out today. It's the first time I've seen so many together. There must have been over 30 flittering around these manuka trees.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Milanie ace
Stunning combination
June 22nd, 2022  
