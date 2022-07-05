Previous
Roadside View by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2378

Roadside View

I have a pet gripe regarding lay-bys in NZ. You drive along and see all this beautiful scenery, but there is no where to pull over. Then you find a "view point" or "picnic area", so you pull over, only to find that the trees and bush are blocking the view. So you plunge through trying to find a view, only to find that people have used the lay-by as a rubbish tipping point. I had to walk about 25m down the road here, where there had been a bit of a washout and I could actually see over the top of the bush. No doubt it will have grown back the next time I pass. What is wrong with people that litter! Grr... so much for clean, green NZ
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light and stormy sky. I am with you on the litter!
July 6th, 2022  
Lesley Chisholm ace
Lovely photo. I also find that irritating. Here in Canada it's much the same with the viewpoint not in a good spot to see the view!
July 6th, 2022  
